Korea Viper 25.1 Experience Matters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951194" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine SSgt. Kaven Stockton discusses the importance of having conducted exercise Korea Viper 25.1 with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 28, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps’ ability to respond to decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)



The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: A Sense of Urgency performed by NC MUSIC/stock.adobe.com