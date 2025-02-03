Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korea Viper 25.1 Experience Matters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine SSgt. Kaven Stockton discusses the importance of having conducted exercise Korea Viper 25.1 with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 28, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps’ ability to respond to decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: A Sense of Urgency performed by NC MUSIC/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 20:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951194
    VIRIN: 250131-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110794631
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea Viper 25.1 Experience Matters, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    V26, 3d MarDiv, USMC, Korean Viper 25.1, MARFORK, 4th Marines, Experience Matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download