Korea Viper 25.1 Experience Matters

U.S. Marine SSgt. Kaven Stockton discusses the importance of having conducted exercise Korea Viper 25.1 with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 28, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps’ ability to respond to decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: A Sense of Urgency performed by NC MUSIC/stock.adobe.com
Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 20:17
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|951194
VIRIN:
|250131-M-NC826-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110794631
Length:
|00:02:43
Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
