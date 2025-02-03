Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with 2/7 conduct Range 410A at night during ITX 1-25

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct platoon attacks at Range 410A as part of Integrated Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 16, 2025. Through realistic scenarios and decentralized decision-making, Marines enhance their lethality by empowering leaders at every level to adapt, communicate, and execute in dynamic and contested environments training small-unit leaders in maintaining operational effectiveness and achieving mission success. ITX prepares units to mobilize geographically dispersed forces while increasing combat readiness, lethality and command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951144
    VIRIN: 250116-M-AN711-1001
    Filename: DOD_110793947
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Marines with 2/7 conduct Range 410A at night during ITX 1-25, by LCpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    infantry
    1st MarDiv
    Fox Co
    USMCNews
    SLTE 1-25
    V 2/7

