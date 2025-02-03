U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct platoon attacks at Range 410A as part of Integrated Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 16, 2025. Through realistic scenarios and decentralized decision-making, Marines enhance their lethality by empowering leaders at every level to adapt, communicate, and execute in dynamic and contested environments training small-unit leaders in maintaining operational effectiveness and achieving mission success. ITX prepares units to mobilize geographically dispersed forces while increasing combat readiness, lethality and command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Enge You)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951144
|VIRIN:
|250116-M-AN711-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110793947
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines with 2/7 conduct Range 410A at night during ITX 1-25, by LCpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.