    3622nd Sustainment Maintenance Company Deployment Ceremony

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Lt. Col. Keith Hickox 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    More than 140 U.S. Soldiers with the Fort Indiantown Gap-based 3622nd Sustainment Maintenance Company are recognized during a ceremony, Feb. 1, at the Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg. The unit is about to depart for a year-long deployment to the Middle East, supporting U.S. Central Command and partner forces with security objectives in the region.

    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    PANG
    213th
    3622 Sustainment Maintenance Company

