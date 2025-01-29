Pa. Soldiers leave home, loved ones for Mideast deployment

HARRISBURG, Pa. – More than 140 Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 3622nd Sustainment Maintenance Company were honored during a deployment ceremony Feb. 1, 2024, at the Zembo Shrine here.



Part of the 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, the 3622nd SMC is preparing to leave their homes and loved ones for a year-long deployment to Kuwait. They will serve with Task Force Spartan supporting U.S. Central Command with their mission of increasing regional security and stability in support of U.S. interests.



The Soldiers and their families were praised for their dedication to duty and selfless service during the ceremony.



“As you embark on this mission, know that you carry with you the support and prayers of your loved ones, your leaders, and your country,” said Col. Jeremy Coleman, commander of the 213th RSG, during the ceremony. “We are immensely proud of each and every one of you. Your skills, professionalism, and resilience will undoubtedly make a significant impact wherever you go.”



Other Pennsylvania National Guard senior leaders were in attendance, Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army.



The 3622nd SMC specializes in maintenance operations on military vehicles, weapons, artillery and other pieces of military equipment. The unit is based at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania but their Soldiers come from across the commonwealth and some neighboring states.



“Whether it’s ensuring the reliability of equipment, maintaining operational readiness or providing technical solutions under demanding conditions, your role cannot be overstated,” said Maj. Bryson Meczywor, commander of the 728th CSSB, during the ceremony. “You are the backbone that keeps operations running smoothly.”



Task Force Spartan is a unique, multi-component organization, made up of Regular Army, National Guard and Army Reserve units.



Through Operation Spartan Shield, Task Force Spartan maintains a U.S. military posture in Southwest Asia sufficient to strengthen U.S. defense relationships and build partner capacity.



Units supporting OSS provide capabilities such as aviation, logistics, force protection and information management and facilitate theater security cooperation activities such as key leader engagements, joint exercises, conferences, symposia, humanitarian assistance and disaster response planning.

