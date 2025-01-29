Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forging the ‘ethical warrior’ through martial arts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 49 participate in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 3-16, 2025. MCMAP is a combat system that combines existing and new hand-to-hand and close quarters combat techniques with morale, team-building functions and instruction in the warrior ethos. The techniques used by MCMAP vary in degrees of lethality allowing members to qualify and master up to six disciplines through continuation in the program. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Matt Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950932
    VIRIN: 250124-F-BW403-1001
    Filename: DOD_110790458
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging the ‘ethical warrior’ through martial arts, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Martial Arts
    Obstacle Course
    Combatives
    MCMAP
    Warrior Ethos
    Ethical Warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download