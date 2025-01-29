U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 49 participate in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 3-16, 2025. MCMAP is a combat system that combines existing and new hand-to-hand and close quarters combat techniques with morale, team-building functions and instruction in the warrior ethos. The techniques used by MCMAP vary in degrees of lethality allowing members to qualify and master up to six disciplines through continuation in the program. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Matt Porter)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950932
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-BW403-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110790458
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Forging the ‘ethical warrior’ through martial arts, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.