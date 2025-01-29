Forging the ‘ethical warrior’ through martial arts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 49 participate in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 3-16, 2025. MCMAP is a combat system that combines existing and new hand-to-hand and close quarters combat techniques with morale, team-building functions and instruction in the warrior ethos. The techniques used by MCMAP vary in degrees of lethality allowing members to qualify and master up to six disciplines through continuation in the program. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Matt Porter)