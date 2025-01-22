Forging the ‘ethical warrior’ through martial arts

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Marine Aircraft Group 49 held a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program event from Jan. 3-16, 2025, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, a regimen designed to develop physical resilience, mental toughness and camaraderie.



Launched in 2001, MCMAP replaced previous combat training systems by combining unarmed combat, weapon techniques, and the warrior ethos. The program was designed to prepare Marines for the challenges of modern combat while fostering mental and character development, forging what is referred to as the ethical warrior.



U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Pedro Padilla, a fourth-degree martial arts instructor trainer, led the course at MAG 49.



“It’s based on teamwork and helps build cohesion, bringing everyone closer regardless of their military occupation,” Padilla said. “The training creates well-rounded combat Marines by instilling discipline and character, there’s much more to this process than physicality. Understanding the ‘why’ of this program is just as important as teaching the ‘how’ through martial arts, we have the privilege of keeping others safe from harm as well as the sobering reality of that duty.”



The training progresses through five belt levels—tan, gray, green, brown, and black with Marines able to achieve up to six degrees of proficiency in the black belt. Instructor certifications are rank-specific and involve rigorous courses at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.



“We have a saying, ‘one mind, any weapon,’ to emphasize the adaptability the program seeks to cultivate,” Padilla added. “Whatever weapon you have, you’re still going to be equipped for success and get the job done.”

MCMAP draws from a rich history, evolving from techniques used by Marine boarding parties in the 18th century to a sophisticated combat system incorporating elements of boxing, judo, karate, and modern martial arts. Marines are trained not only in physical techniques but also in ethical decision-making and leadership, creating what Padilla refers to as “ethical warriors.”



This element of the program was critical to U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cristian Sanabria, MAG 49 martial arts instructor trainer.



“I think it’s a way for us to show discipline and control our anger during confrontations,” Sanabria said. “The mental and physical challenges drive us to grow, and progressing to higher degrees gives me a sense of pride knowing I’m able to better keep others safe.”



Marines are expected to dedicate five hours weekly to MCMAP, balancing physical drills like grappling, bayonet techniques, and endurance exercises with mental and character development. Warrior Study, a component of MCMAP, examines historical martial cultures and battlefield ethics, helping Marines internalize their warrior ethos and better understand the legacy they’re upholding through the program.



“MCMAP is about developing the mind, body, and spirit simultaneously,” Sanabria said. “It’s not just about fighting; it’s about becoming a better, more disciplined individual.”



For Marines, daily martial arts training is more than preparation for combat, it’s a commitment to excellence, teamwork, and the enduring values that define the U.S. Marine Corps. MCMAP is not exclusive to Marines, participation from any service members seeking to develop commitment to the warrior ethos is encouraged to participate as courses are made available.

