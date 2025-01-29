10th Marine Regiment Kings Games Event 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment participate in the King's Games event at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, January 31, 2025. The King's Games is an annual event where Marines from 10th Marines compete in various competitions to strengthen the unit’s esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Brian Michalski)