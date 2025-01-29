10th Marine Regiment Kings Games Event 2025

U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment participate in the King's Games event at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, January 31, 2025. The King's Games is an annual event where Marines from 10th Marines compete in various competitions to strengthen the unit’s esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Brian Michalski)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950930
|VIRIN:
|250131-M-CV915-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110790444
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
