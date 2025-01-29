Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Marine Regiment Kings Games Event 2025

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment participate in the King's Games event at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, January 31, 2025. The King's Games is an annual event where Marines from 10th Marines compete in various competitions to strengthen the unit’s esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Brian Michalski)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950930
    VIRIN: 250131-M-CV915-1001
    Filename: DOD_110790444
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    2dmardiv
    kings games
    10threg

