2/7 conducts a platoon urban raid exercise during ITX 1-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950917" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, direct Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, during a platoon supported urban raid as part of Integrated Training Exercise 1-25 at Range 205, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 21, 2025. Through realistic scenarios and decentralized decision-making, ITX provides Marines the venue to enhance their lethality by empowering leaders at every level to adapt, communicate, and execute in dynamic environments. SLTE 1-25 boosts readiness across Core Mission Essential Tasks, preparing composite task forces for force-on-force training while advancing modernization and maintaining 'Fight Tonight' capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Jones)