U.S. Marines with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, direct Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, during a platoon supported urban raid as part of Integrated Training Exercise 1-25 at Range 205, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 21, 2025. Through realistic scenarios and decentralized decision-making, ITX provides Marines the venue to enhance their lethality by empowering leaders at every level to adapt, communicate, and execute in dynamic environments. SLTE 1-25 boosts readiness across Core Mission Essential Tasks, preparing composite task forces for force-on-force training while advancing modernization and maintaining 'Fight Tonight' capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 14:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950917
|VIRIN:
|250121-M-UY548-1002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_110790227
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2/7 conducts a platoon urban raid exercise during ITX 1-25, by Cpl Aidan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.