Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2/7 conducts a platoon urban raid exercise during ITX 1-25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Aidan Jones 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, direct Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, during a platoon supported urban raid as part of Integrated Training Exercise 1-25 at Range 205, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 21, 2025. Through realistic scenarios and decentralized decision-making, ITX provides Marines the venue to enhance their lethality by empowering leaders at every level to adapt, communicate, and execute in dynamic environments. SLTE 1-25 boosts readiness across Core Mission Essential Tasks, preparing composite task forces for force-on-force training while advancing modernization and maintaining 'Fight Tonight' capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 14:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950917
    VIRIN: 250121-M-UY548-1002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_110790227
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/7 conducts a platoon urban raid exercise during ITX 1-25, by Cpl Aidan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Urban Warfare
    Infantry
    Readiness
    Warfighting
    USMCNews
    SLTE 1-25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download