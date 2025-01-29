B-roll of the 459th Airlift Squadron conducts survival, evasion, resistance and escape and personnel recovery training to enhance combat readiness and ensure rapid response capabilities in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 23:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950853
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-ZV099-4147
|Filename:
|DOD_110789133
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|YOKTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 459th conducts routine SERE training, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.