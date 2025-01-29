Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    459th conducts routine SERE training

    YOKTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-roll of the 459th Airlift Squadron conducts survival, evasion, resistance and escape and personnel recovery training to enhance combat readiness and ensure rapid response capabilities in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 23:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950853
    VIRIN: 250128-F-ZV099-4147
    Filename: DOD_110789133
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: YOKTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    SERE
    Yokota Air Base
    Readiness
    UH-N1 Huey
    459th
    374th Operational Support Squadron

