Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville trains on NRP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    During weekly training held in the emergency department at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Neonatal Resuscitation Program was the focus for hospital staff. Around 15 staff members from various departments had the chance to sharpen their skills. Naval Hospital Jacksonville is the first certified baby friendly hospital in northeast Florida.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950804
    VIRIN: 250130-N-ME175-1001
    Filename: DOD_110788292
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville trains on NRP, by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    newborn
    infant
    training
    emergency
    NRP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download