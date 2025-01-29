Naval Hospital Jacksonville trains on NRP

During weekly training held in the emergency department at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Neonatal Resuscitation Program was the focus for hospital staff. Around 15 staff members from various departments had the chance to sharpen their skills. Naval Hospital Jacksonville is the first certified baby friendly hospital in northeast Florida.
