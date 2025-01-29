Naval Hospital Jacksonville trains on NRP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950804" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During weekly training held in the emergency department at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Neonatal Resuscitation Program was the focus for hospital staff. Around 15 staff members from various departments had the chance to sharpen their skills. Naval Hospital Jacksonville is the first certified baby friendly hospital in northeast Florida.