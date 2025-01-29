Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, and the 321st Contingency Response Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, load aircraft with equipment and personal, as well as launch F-35's from the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Jan. 6, 2025. More than 200 Airmen, along with equipment and F-35A Lighting II aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard recently deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, as part of a planned rotation to enhance regional security and strengthen interoperability with joint and allied forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950798
    VIRIN: 250106-Z-FV499-4591
    Filename: DOD_110788212
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US

    Green Mountain Boys
    Deployment
    Vermont Air National Guard

