Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan

Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, and the 321st Contingency Response Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, load aircraft with equipment and personal, as well as launch F-35's from the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Jan. 6, 2025. More than 200 Airmen, along with equipment and F-35A Lighting II aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard recently deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, as part of a planned rotation to enhance regional security and strengthen interoperability with joint and allied forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)
