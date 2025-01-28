Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Straight Fire (emblem)

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    You wear the uniform and use the gear every day, ever wonder where it comes from? Have you heard of the Defense Logistics Agency? DLA is the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency and we manage the end-to-end global defense supply chain for the five military services, 11 combatant commands, and more . The DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team outfits every soldier, sailor, airman and Marine around the world. For more information on how DLA supports you, visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 17:40
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Straight Fire (emblem), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLAClothingandTextiles

