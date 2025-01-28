Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE CINC together as finalist selection

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis is one of two U.S. Department of Defense finalists for the 2024 Commander-in-Chief's Award for Installation Excellence. THE CINC Award distinguished visitors toured JBLE to inspect its facilities and personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE CINC together as finalist selection, by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBLE
    Finalist
    CINC

