    119th Maintenance Squadron Packs MQ-9 for Transport

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard prepare an MQ-9 Reaper for transport at the North Dakota Air National Guard base in Fargo, N.D. on January 6, 2025

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950691
    VIRIN: 250106-Z-YT106-3000
    Filename: DOD_110786817
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Maintenance Squadron Packs MQ-9 for Transport, by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    MQ-9 Reaper
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans

