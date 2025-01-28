Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard prepare an MQ-9 Reaper for transport at the North Dakota Air National Guard base in Fargo, N.D. on January 6, 2025
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950691
|VIRIN:
|250106-Z-YT106-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_110786817
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 119th Maintenance Squadron Packs MQ-9 for Transport, by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.