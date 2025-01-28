Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA 57th Annual Employee Recognition Awards 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency celebrates our 57th Annual Employee Recognition Awards.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 09:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950676
    VIRIN: 250123-O-GC213-5984
    PIN: 505920
    Filename: DOD_110786559
    Length: 00:52:31
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA 57th Annual Employee Recognition Awards 2025, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download