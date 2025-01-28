CRI: Unmanned Aireal system

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Airmen with the 633d Air Expeditionary Wing, explosive ordinance disposal team, dispose of a downed unmanned aireal system during the combat readiness inspection Jan. 28, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The inspection focused on evaluating the performance of mission-essential tasks in a robust threat environment, helping units better prepare for the complexities inherent to real-world operations against pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)