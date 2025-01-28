Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRI: Unmanned Aireal system

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen with the 633d Air Expeditionary Wing, explosive ordinance disposal team, dispose of a downed unmanned aireal system during the combat readiness inspection Jan. 28, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The inspection focused on evaluating the performance of mission-essential tasks in a robust threat environment, helping units better prepare for the complexities inherent to real-world operations against pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens) 

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 07:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950671
    VIRIN: 250128-F-SO714-1003
    Filename: DOD_110786482
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Airmen
    UAS
    EOD
    CRI
    JBLECRI25

