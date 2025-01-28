CRI: Unmanned Aireal system

U.S. Airmen with the 633d Air Expeditionary Wing, explosive ordinance disposal team, dispose of a downed unmanned aireal system during the combat readiness inspection Jan. 28, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The inspection focused on evaluating the performance of mission-essential tasks in a robust threat environment, helping units better prepare for the complexities inherent to real-world operations against pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 07:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950671
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-SO714-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110786482
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
