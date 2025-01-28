Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th Fighter Wing Press Conference about F-35A Lighting II Incident

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, engages with local media during a press conference regarding an F-35A Lighting II incident at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2025. The aircraft crash occurred at 12:49 p.m. today within the fence line of Eielson Air Force Base. For more information or updates, refer to our official website at: https://www.eielson.af.mil/. For inquiries, media agencies can contact the 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at (907) 377-2116 or via email at 354fw.pa.publicaffairs@us.af.mil.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 00:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 950652
    VIRIN: 250128-F-PS661-1001
    Filename: DOD_110786324
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th Fighter Wing Press Conference about F-35A Lighting II Incident, by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Press Conference
    354 Fighter Wing
    Aircraft Incident
    F-35A Lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download