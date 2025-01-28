354th Fighter Wing Press Conference about F-35A Lighting II Incident

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, engages with local media during a press conference regarding an F-35A Lighting II incident at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2025. The aircraft crash occurred at 12:49 p.m. today within the fence line of Eielson Air Force Base. For more information or updates, refer to our official website at: https://www.eielson.af.mil/. For inquiries, media agencies can contact the 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at (907) 377-2116 or via email at 354fw.pa.publicaffairs@us.af.mil.