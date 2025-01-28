U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, engages with local media during a press conference regarding an F-35A Lighting II incident at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2025. The aircraft crash occurred at 12:49 p.m. today within the fence line of Eielson Air Force Base. For more information or updates, refer to our official website at: https://www.eielson.af.mil/. For inquiries, media agencies can contact the 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at (907) 377-2116 or via email at 354fw.pa.publicaffairs@us.af.mil.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 00:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|950652
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-PS661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110786324
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 354th Fighter Wing Press Conference about F-35A Lighting II Incident, by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
