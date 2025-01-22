Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Readiness Inspection preparation

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen from Joint Base Langley-Eustis process through a pre-deployment line and attend an all-call during the combat readiness inspection at JBLE, Virginia, Jan. 27, 2025. As a total force team, the 633d Air Base Wing, 1st Fighter Wing and 192d Wing worked together to deploy personnel to meet the taskings of combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 08:35
