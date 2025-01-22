Combat Readiness Inspection preparation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950599" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen from Joint Base Langley-Eustis process through a pre-deployment line and attend an all-call during the combat readiness inspection at JBLE, Virginia, Jan. 27, 2025. As a total force team, the 633d Air Base Wing, 1st Fighter Wing and 192d Wing worked together to deploy personnel to meet the taskings of combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)