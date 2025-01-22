U.S. Airmen from Joint Base Langley-Eustis process through a pre-deployment line and attend an all-call during the combat readiness inspection at JBLE, Virginia, Jan. 27, 2025. As a total force team, the 633d Air Base Wing, 1st Fighter Wing and 192d Wing worked together to deploy personnel to meet the taskings of combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 08:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950599
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-SO714-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110785088
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Readiness Inspection preparation, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.