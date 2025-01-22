B-roll Active Shooter Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 35th Security Forces Squadron, the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, and the 35th Medical Group participate in an active shooter exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The exercise tested base-wide response capabilities to treat wounded personnel and find and neutralize a moving threat across the installation. Threat response training enhances interoperability between multiple organizations and builds stronger crisis response effectiveness for unpredictable situations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)