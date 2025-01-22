Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Loading Up, Heading Out Hype Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.26.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    This video showcases a rapid air mobility exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, emphasizing inter-base cooperation and rapid deployment in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 02:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950512
    VIRIN: 250127-F-NU460-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110783497
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Loading Up, Heading Out Hype Video, by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    loadmaster
    Interoperability
    readiness
    C-130
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download