Loading Up, Heading Out Hype Video

This video showcases a rapid air mobility exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, emphasizing inter-base cooperation and rapid deployment in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|01.26.2025
|01.27.2025 02:14
|B-Roll
|950512
|250127-F-NU460-1001
|1
|DOD_110783497
|00:00:21
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
