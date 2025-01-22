Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMUSA Medal of Honor Garden Wall Reveal

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Medal of Honor Garden granite wall engraving for seven U.S. Army Soldiers awarded the Medal of Honor for valor in January 2025.

    Private Bruno R. Orig, Private First Class Wataru Nakamura, Corporal Fred B. McGee, Private First Class Charles R. Johnson, retired General Richard E. Cavazos, Captain Hugh R. Nelson, Jr., and Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David.

    National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir. Virginia

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 10:20
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    #MOH2025JAN

