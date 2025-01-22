NMUSA Medal of Honor Garden Wall Reveal

Medal of Honor Garden granite wall engraving for seven U.S. Army Soldiers awarded the Medal of Honor for valor in January 2025.
Private Bruno R. Orig, Private First Class Wataru Nakamura, Corporal Fred B. McGee, Private First Class Charles R. Johnson, retired General Richard E. Cavazos, Captain Hugh R. Nelson, Jr., and Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David.
National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir. Virginia
