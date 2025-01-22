Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Capt. Liam Elliott's Family Legacy of Military Service

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.14.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Capt. Liam Elliott, the executive officer assigned to 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, explains why he joined the Army, discusses his family history of military service and his motivations for serving, during the Combine Resolved 25-1 exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. For 250 years, the U.S. Army has provided endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation. With over 200 career choices for soldiers and more than 500 paths available for civilians, the Army's opportunities are as diverse as the people who make up the force and the country they serve. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 03:43
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

