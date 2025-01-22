Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Years Jump Into Pacific 25: one with the sky

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    Yokota participated in a joint, multilateral exhibition for the annual New Year’s Jumps hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Camp Narashino, Japan, Jan. 12. The New Year’s Jumps date back to the 1960s with a goal of bringing good luck to JGSDF paratroopers in the new year. Approximately 200 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade jumped from the U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, which flew alongside a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules’. The NYJIP 25 is not only brought together the U.S. and Japanese forces but also created a platform for international allies and partners including, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Philippine, Singapore, Polish to collaborate. The diverse representation showcased the strength of multinational corporation in the face of shared challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Years Jump Into Pacific 25: one with the sky, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

