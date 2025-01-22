OKGuard hosts 2nd annual unmanned aerial systems symposium

Package w/o graphics: The Oklahoma National Guard hosted the second annual OKNG Unmanned Aerial Systems and Launched Effects Symposium at the Oklahoma State University Hamm Institute for American Energy in Oklahoma City, Jan. 21-22.
The two-day symposium, hosted in partnership with the Oklahoma State University’s Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education and the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics, brings experts in policy, readiness and research within the UAS industry, academia and national defense to discuss current and future requirements to fight and win in a rapidly evolving threat environment.
Dr. Jamey Jacob, Ph.D., P.E. (00:06-00:12)
Director, Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education
Oklahoma State University
Lt. Col. Brent Hill (00:36-00:43)
Deputy Director, Unmanned Aerial Systems and Launched Effects Program
Oklahoma National Guard
