OKGuard hosts 2nd annual unmanned aerial systems symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950285" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Package w/o graphics: The Oklahoma National Guard hosted the second annual OKNG Unmanned Aerial Systems and Launched Effects Symposium at the Oklahoma State University Hamm Institute for American Energy in Oklahoma City, Jan. 21-22.



The two-day symposium, hosted in partnership with the Oklahoma State University’s Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education and the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics, brings experts in policy, readiness and research within the UAS industry, academia and national defense to discuss current and future requirements to fight and win in a rapidly evolving threat environment.





CG Information:



Dr. Jamey Jacob, Ph.D., P.E. (00:06-00:12)

Director, Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education

Oklahoma State University





Lt. Col. Brent Hill (00:36-00:43)

Deputy Director, Unmanned Aerial Systems and Launched Effects Program

Oklahoma National Guard