OKGuard hosts 2nd annual unmanned aerial systems symposium

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma National Guard hosted the second annual OKNG Unmanned Aerial Systems and Launched Effects Symposium at the Oklahoma State University Hamm Institute for American Energy in Oklahoma City, Jan. 21-22.



The two-day symposium, hosted in partnership with the Oklahoma State University’s Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education and the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics, brings experts in policy, readiness and research within the UAS industry, academia and national defense to discuss current and future requirements to fight and win in a rapidly evolving threat environment.



“This highlights what the Oklahoma National Guard is doing to be the national leader, not just for the National Guard, but many components of counter-UAS across the country,” said OAIRE director Jamey Jacob, Ph.D., P.E., who served as one of the featured speakers for the symposium.



During Jacob’s session on January 21, he spoke on the exponential rate that UAS technology is advancing and how the US can work to counter those threats.



“One of the great things about the symposium is bringing the community together, National Guard, DoD representatives, vendors, academia - and really the thought leaders in the counter-UAS space are here to try to figure out how we solve those problems,” Jacob said.



Topics included emerging UAS threats, Department of Defense and National Guard integration in advanced air mobility, maneuver training, integrating UAS in interagency operations, and counter-UAS initiative development.



Lt. Col. Brent Hill, deputy director of the Oklahoma National Guard UAS/LE program, said conflicts around the globe have demonstrated the need for collaboration between the National Guard, Department of Defense, academia, and the private sector to ensure US service members gain and maintain an advantage in UAS-based warfare.



“Those partnerships with academia, other National Guard states, our in-state partners, and industry partners is critical to help us accelerate [the program],” Hill said.



The OKNG's c-UAS initiative aims to train alongside civilian aerospace industry experts and local partners to enhance mission readiness in aviation and aerospace technologies of the future to provide our Guardsmen with innovative and future-focused training and experience to meet tomorrow’s challenges.



“I’ve spent the last two years on this problem set, nested with what Major General Mancino hopes to accomplish,” said Col. Shane Riley, director of the OKNG UAS/LE program, adding the program has evolved over the last two years thanks in part to the partnerships formed at the Counter-UAS/LE Symposium.

