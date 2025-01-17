U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Valadie, Air Force Band drum major, participates in his seventh presidential inauguration at Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The 60th Presidential Inauguration will be the last inauguration Valadie supports during his Air Force career; he reflected on his career and his passion for music. (DoD video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
Marching to the beat of his own drum
