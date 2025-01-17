Marching to the beat of his own drum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Valadie, Air Force Band drum major, participates in his seventh presidential inauguration at Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The 60th Presidential Inauguration will be the last inauguration Valadie supports during his Air Force career; he reflected on his career and his passion for music. (DoD video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)