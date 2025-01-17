Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marching to the Beat of his Own Drum

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Valadie, Air Force Band drum major, participates in his seventh presidential inauguration at Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The 60th Presidential Inauguration will be the last inauguration Valadie supports during his Air Force career; he reflected on his career and his passion for music. (DoD video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 14:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950142
    VIRIN: 250121-F-SZ986-7685
    Filename: DOD_110776660
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PI60
    PresidentialInauguration60

