Marching to the beat of his own drum

Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Valadie’s passion for music began in the vibrant culture of New Orleans, sparking a journey that has spanned 26 years of distinguished service as the U.S. Air Force Band's drum major.



Prior to joining the Air Force, he taught middle and high school band. His high school band director had experience with regional Air Force band organizations and approached him about joining.



“Some of the bands played at music education conventions that I would attend and there was an audition that came up,” Valadie recalled. “I was able to take it when I was about midway through my second year of teaching, won the audition and started that summer.”



Although he doesn’t get as many jam sessions as his lower-ranking team members, he still carves out some time each day to dedicate to his craft.



“My job right now is a little bit more of a leadership role,” Valadie said. “But I still end up practicing at least one to two hours a day and that individual practice is just who I am.”



Throughout his career, he’s seen countless memorable events, but the band made history at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2023.



“That was very interesting because it's the first international partnership kind of event that we've been part of,” Valadie said. “We've been trying to build those bridges with other cultures.”



As Valadie goes into his sixth parade and seventh presidential inauguration, he reflects on the importance of participating in such a historic occasion.



“It’s really significant to be able to hear the speeches in real time, not as part of a video, or to be part of an inaugural parade where you're celebrating this peaceful transition of power,” Valadie said. “It's a world event that you're part of.”



For members of the band who can spend their entire military career at the same location, major national ceremonies are their bread and butter and can become commonplace.



“When you start to get later into your career, you really have to try to be aware of the moment and the significance of what it is that you're doing individually for yourself, but also what it means for the people around you,” Valadie emphasized.



While his focus is shifting toward retirement, he knows music and education will follow him wherever his journey takes him.



“I'm always going to be a drummer,” Valadie said. “I think when I get out of this job, whether I'm playing drums for a living full-time or not, it's just a part of who I am and I can't put down. If I didn't have that, I probably wouldn't have gotten into the organization in the first place.”



Valadie’s deep connection to drumming, which he views as an inseparable part of his identity, leads him to consider the broader, fundamental role that passion plays in shaping humanity.



“It isn't just the fluff on top of life, it isn't just the icing,” Valadie said. “It's actually a key ingredient of the cake itself and it's baked into all of human experience. I think that's an important thing.”

