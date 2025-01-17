Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi and Staff Sgt. Isaac March

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force personnel prepare for the sendoff ceremony of former President Joe Biden with ceremonial music support, flight line operations and hangar set up at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. The event took place shortly after the conclusion of Biden’s term as the 46th president of the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 19:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950041
    VIRIN: 250120-F-OC840-1001
    Filename: DOD_110775615
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    President's Day
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington
    JTF-NCR
    60thPresidentialInauguration

