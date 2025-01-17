U.S. Air Force personnel prepare for the sendoff ceremony of former President Joe Biden with ceremonial music support, flight line operations and hangar set up at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. The event took place shortly after the conclusion of Biden’s term as the 46th president of the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 19:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950041
|VIRIN:
|250120-F-OC840-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110775615
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield, by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi and SSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
