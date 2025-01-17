Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force personnel prepare for the sendoff ceremony of former President Joe Biden with ceremonial music support, flight line operations and hangar set up at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. The event took place shortly after the conclusion of Biden’s term as the 46th president of the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)