Former President Biden bids farewell during sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews

Former President Joe Biden delivered remarks during his sendoff ceremony attended by his supporters and former White House staff at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. The event included a music performances by the U.S. Air Force Band and Biden’s final departure aboard Special Air Mission 46. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 19:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950040
|VIRIN:
|250120-F-OC840-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110775614
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
