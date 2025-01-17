Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former President Biden bids farewell during sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    Former President Joe Biden delivered remarks during his sendoff ceremony attended by his supporters and former White House staff at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. The event included a music performances by the U.S. Air Force Band and Biden’s final departure aboard Special Air Mission 46. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 19:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950040
    VIRIN: 250120-F-OC840-1002
    Filename: DOD_110775614
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    Joint Base Andrews
    JTF-NCR
    Joint Task Force National Capital Region
    President Joe Biden
    60thPresidentialInauguration

