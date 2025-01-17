Hōkūleʻa Arrives at Puʻuloa, Pearl Harbor for Community Engagements

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership and crew members of the Hōkūleʻa sail across Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2025. From January 18-24, the Hōkūleʻa will remain docked at the Rainbow Bay Marina in Pearl Harbor where the crew will offer tours, educational presentations, and activities to Hawaiʻi’s communities. (U.S. Navy video by Jhewel Felipe)