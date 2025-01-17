Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hōkūleʻa Arrives at Puʻuloa, Pearl Harbor for Community Engagements

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Jhewel-Georlyn Felipe 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership and crew members of the Hōkūleʻa sail across Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2025. From January 18-24, the Hōkūleʻa will remain docked at the Rainbow Bay Marina in Pearl Harbor where the crew will offer tours, educational presentations, and activities to Hawaiʻi’s communities. (U.S. Navy video by Jhewel Felipe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 20:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949957
    VIRIN: 250118-N-HT002-1000
    Filename: DOD_110774267
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hōkūleʻa Arrives at Puʻuloa, Pearl Harbor for Community Engagements, by Jhewel-Georlyn Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Culture
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy
    Hawaii
    Native Hawaiian
    Kanaka Maoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download