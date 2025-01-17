Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership and crew members of the Hōkūleʻa sail across Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2025. From January 18-24, the Hōkūleʻa will remain docked at the Rainbow Bay Marina in Pearl Harbor where the crew will offer tours, educational presentations, and activities to Hawaiʻi’s communities. (U.S. Navy video by Jhewel Felipe)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2025 20:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949957
|VIRIN:
|250118-N-HT002-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110774267
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hōkūleʻa Arrives at Puʻuloa, Pearl Harbor for Community Engagements, by Jhewel-Georlyn Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
