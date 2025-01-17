Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll National Guard supports 60th Presidential Inauguration

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers and Airmen with the Tennessee National Guard depart in C-17s, assigned to the 164th Air Refueling Wing, at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site, Jan. 17, 2025. Guardsmen from several states are traveling to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 18:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949887
    VIRIN: 250117-Z-HJ056-6420
    Filename: DOD_110773535
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: TENNESSEE, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll National Guard supports 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee National Guard, 60thPresidentialInauguration, NGPI60

