Petroleum, oils, and lubricants UNLEASH

U.S. Air Force MSgt. William Judge III, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron field superintendent, speaks about the overall mission that petroleum, oils, and lubricants completes daily at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Dec. 17, 2024. Their efforts ensure the safe and efficient delivery of fuel and lubricants, enabling uninterrupted support for aircraft and ground operations across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)