    Petroleum, oils, and lubricants UNLEASH

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force MSgt. William Judge III, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron field superintendent, speaks about the overall mission that petroleum, oils, and lubricants completes daily at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Dec. 17, 2024. Their efforts ensure the safe and efficient delivery of fuel and lubricants, enabling uninterrupted support for aircraft and ground operations across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949835
    VIRIN: 241209-F-XD903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110773017
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    POL
    JBLE
    ground operations
    633d LRS
    unleash

