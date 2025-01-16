U.S. Airmen assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region participate in a street cordon rehearsal for the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 16, 2025. The rehearsal included members from the 316th Wing, 844th Communications Group, as well as members with the 11th Wing, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, D.C., to practice and validate inauguration ceremony plans. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
|01.16.2025
|01.16.2025 20:44
|B-Roll
|949798
|250116-F-DO467-1001
|DOD_110772320
|00:01:53
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|1
|1
This work, Joint Base Andrews conducts street cordon rehearsal for 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
