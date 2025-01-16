Joint Base Andrews conducts street cordon rehearsal for 60th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949798" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region participate in a street cordon rehearsal for the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 16, 2025. The rehearsal included members from the 316th Wing, 844th Communications Group, as well as members with the 11th Wing, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, D.C., to practice and validate inauguration ceremony plans. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)