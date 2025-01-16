Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews conducts street cordon rehearsal for 60th Presidential Inauguration

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region participate in a street cordon rehearsal for the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 16, 2025. The rehearsal included members from the 316th Wing, 844th Communications Group, as well as members with the 11th Wing, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, D.C., to practice and validate inauguration ceremony plans. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 20:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949798
    VIRIN: 250116-F-DO467-1001
    Filename: DOD_110772320
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

