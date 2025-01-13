Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAFEREP Launch Trailer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler Catanach 

    Air Force Safety Center

    Jason Wollard, SAFEREP Program Manager, announces the latest evolution in digital safety reporting, SAFEREP. (U.S. Air Force Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 17:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 949784
    VIRIN: 241218-F-WT274-3231
    Filename: DOD_110772040
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAFEREP Launch Trailer, by SSgt Tyler Catanach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    SAFEREP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download