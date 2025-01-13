Thunderbird arrives at Tinker for a site survey prior to the Tinker Air Show on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16. The purpose of a Thunderbirds site survey is to visit an airfield to check out the facilities and help with air show planning. (Air Force video by Clayton Cummins)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 12:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949739
|VIRIN:
|250116-F-SN568-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110771531
|Length:
|00:11:24
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Thunderbirds Tinker Site Survey, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.