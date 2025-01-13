Thunderbirds Tinker Site Survey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Thunderbird arrives at Tinker for a site survey prior to the Tinker Air Show on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16. The purpose of a Thunderbirds site survey is to visit an airfield to check out the facilities and help with air show planning. (Air Force video by Clayton Cummins)