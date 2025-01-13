Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Tinker Site Survey

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Thunderbird arrives at Tinker for a site survey prior to the Tinker Air Show on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16. The purpose of a Thunderbirds site survey is to visit an airfield to check out the facilities and help with air show planning. (Air Force video by Clayton Cummins)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 12:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949739
    VIRIN: 250116-F-SN568-1001
    Filename: DOD_110771531
    Length: 00:11:24
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Oklahoma
    Tinker
    F-16 Viper

