10th Mountain Division Soldiers utilize the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport during Combined Resolve 25-1

U.S. Army Sgt. Jason Zecchini, an infantry squad leader assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division explains the function of the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) system during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 16, 2025. The SMET system is an eight-wheeled robotic payload carrier operated by a single-hand remote control designed to lighten Soldiers’ loads. Though intended as an equipment-carrying “robotic mule,” it has built-in flexibility for a wide range of combat functions. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
|01.16.2025
|01.16.2025 10:57
|Video Productions
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
