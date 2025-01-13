Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, showcase their invention for the 2025 Innovation Drop Zone competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Dec. 2, 2024. Their infantry squad vehicle quick emplacement mounts are fixed-mounting points for the 81mm mortar system that ensure Paratrooper safety while in transit and can enable faster transitions for mortar teams. The IDZ competition will be held on Feb. 20, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt). ["Bully (Instrumental Version)" by Josh Woodward (Instrumental Versions) is licensed under CC BY 3.0. To view a copy of this license, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/?ref=openverse.]
This work, 82nd Airborne Division - IDZ 4.0 - Team QEM, by PFC Jadyn Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
