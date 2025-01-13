Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Airborne Division - IDZ 4.0 - Team QEM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, showcase their invention for the 2025 Innovation Drop Zone competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Dec. 2, 2024. Their infantry squad vehicle quick emplacement mounts are fixed-mounting points for the 81mm mortar system that ensure Paratrooper safety while in transit and can enable faster transitions for mortar teams. The IDZ competition will be held on Feb. 20, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt). ["Bully (Instrumental Version)" by Josh Woodward (Instrumental Versions) is licensed under CC BY 3.0. To view a copy of this license, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/?ref=openverse.]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 11:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949702
    VIRIN: 241202-A-BD504-5988
    Filename: DOD_110771337
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division - IDZ 4.0 - Team QEM, by PFC Jadyn Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    transformation
    innovation
    IDZ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download