Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Europe Report - Jan. 16, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hosted Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy at the 25th Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Jan. 9th, 2025.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 08:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 949679
    VIRIN: 250109-F-HJ874-1001
    Filename: DOD_110771156
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report - Jan. 16, 2025, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    UDCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download