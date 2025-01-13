10th Mountain Division operates the SMET

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division operate the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport system during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025. SMET is an eight-wheeled robotic payload carrier operated by a single-hand remote control designed to lighten Soldiers’ loads. Though intended as an equipment-carrying “robotic mule,” it has built-in flexibility for a wide range of combat functions.



(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)



