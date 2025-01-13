Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division operates the SMET

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division operate the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport system during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025. SMET is an eight-wheeled robotic payload carrier operated by a single-hand remote control designed to lighten Soldiers’ loads. Though intended as an equipment-carrying “robotic mule,” it has built-in flexibility for a wide range of combat functions.

    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    Runtime: 00;00;29:30

    (00:07) SMET stands still
    (00:12) SMET moves backwards
    (00:19) SMET moves forwards
    (00:23) SMET maneuvers sideways into backing up
    (00:29) SMET drives forward and backward

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 05:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949667
    VIRIN: 250115-A-FO268-3393
    Filename: DOD_110771057
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    VictoryCorps
    3BCT-10MT

