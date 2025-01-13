10th Mountain Division operates the SMET

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division operate the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport system during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025. SMET is an eight-wheeled robotic payload carrier operated by a single-hand remote control designed to lighten Soldiers’ loads. Though intended as an equipment-carrying “robotic mule,” it has built-in flexibility for a wide range of combat functions.
(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
Runtime: 00;00;29:30
(00:07) SMET stands still
(00:12) SMET moves backwards
(00:19) SMET moves forwards
(00:23) SMET maneuvers sideways into backing up
(00:29) SMET drives forward and backward
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 05:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949667
|VIRIN:
|250115-A-FO268-3393
|Filename:
|DOD_110771057
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
