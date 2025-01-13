U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 317th Brigade Engineering Battalion, assigned 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, operate the Anduril Ghost X medium-range reconnaissance drone and the Skydio X2D short-range reconnaissance drone during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. Combined Resolve is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated exercise in the European Theater focused on combined arms interoperability.
(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
Runtime: 00;01;00;21
(00;07) Soldiers learn how to fly Skydio X2D
(00;12) Soldier turns on Anduril Ghost X
(00;19) Soldiers put batteries onto Anduril Ghost X
(00;26) Soldiers build Andruil Ghost X by putting batteries onto it
(00;32) Andruil Ghost X starts moving
(00;37) Soldiers control Andruil Ghost X
(00;42) Soldiers help navigate Andruil Ghost X
(00;47) Andruil Ghost X flies in sky
(00;52) Skydio X2D hovers in air
(00;57) Soldiers are educated on how to control Skydio X2D
(01;00) Skydio X2D lands on ground
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 05:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949666
|VIRIN:
|250114-A-FO268-3130
|Filename:
|DOD_110771056
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 10th Mountain Division operates the Anduril Ghost X and the Skydio X2D reconnaissance drones, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
