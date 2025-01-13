Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division operates the Anduril Ghost X and the Skydio X2D reconnaissance drones

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.14.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 317th Brigade Engineering Battalion, assigned 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, operate the Anduril Ghost X medium-range reconnaissance drone and the Skydio X2D short-range reconnaissance drone during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. Combined Resolve is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated exercise in the European Theater focused on combined arms interoperability.

    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    Runtime: 00;01;00;21

    (00;07) Soldiers learn how to fly Skydio X2D
    (00;12) Soldier turns on Anduril Ghost X
    (00;19) Soldiers put batteries onto Anduril Ghost X
    (00;26) Soldiers build Andruil Ghost X by putting batteries onto it
    (00;32) Andruil Ghost X starts moving
    (00;37) Soldiers control Andruil Ghost X
    (00;42) Soldiers help navigate Andruil Ghost X
    (00;47) Andruil Ghost X flies in sky
    (00;52) Skydio X2D hovers in air
    (00;57) Soldiers are educated on how to control Skydio X2D
    (01;00) Skydio X2D lands on ground

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 05:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949666
    VIRIN: 250114-A-FO268-3130
    Filename: DOD_110771056
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division operates the Anduril Ghost X and the Skydio X2D reconnaissance drones, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    VictoryCorps
    3BCT-10MT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download