10th Mountain Division operates the Anduril Ghost X and the Skydio X2D reconnaissance drones

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 317th Brigade Engineering Battalion, assigned 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, operate the Anduril Ghost X medium-range reconnaissance drone and the Skydio X2D short-range reconnaissance drone during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. Combined Resolve is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated exercise in the European Theater focused on combined arms interoperability.



(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)



Runtime: 00;01;00;21



(00;07) Soldiers learn how to fly Skydio X2D

(00;12) Soldier turns on Anduril Ghost X

(00;19) Soldiers put batteries onto Anduril Ghost X

(00;26) Soldiers build Andruil Ghost X by putting batteries onto it

(00;32) Andruil Ghost X starts moving

(00;37) Soldiers control Andruil Ghost X

(00;42) Soldiers help navigate Andruil Ghost X

(00;47) Andruil Ghost X flies in sky

(00;52) Skydio X2D hovers in air

(00;57) Soldiers are educated on how to control Skydio X2D

(01;00) Skydio X2D lands on ground