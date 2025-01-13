Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Loading Up, Heading Out - Broll

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force members from the 374th Airlift Wing and the 35th Fighter Wing practice rapid air mobility operations at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. This mission highlights the importance of inter-base cooperation, ensuring rapid deployment capabilities to meet operational demands in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    This work, Loading Up, Heading Out - Broll, by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    Yokota Air Base
    C-130
    readiness
    374th Airlift Wing
    load masters

