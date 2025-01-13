U.S. Air Force members from the 374th Airlift Wing and the 35th Fighter Wing practice rapid air mobility operations at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. This mission highlights the importance of inter-base cooperation, ensuring rapid deployment capabilities to meet operational demands in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 00:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949654
|VIRIN:
|250114-F-VG726-1079
|Filename:
|DOD_110770862
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Loading Up, Heading Out - Broll, by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
