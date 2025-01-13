video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



America's Vanguard Force



The final installment of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit's journey as a force in readiness, completing their 2024 deployment with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. After compositing in June 2023, the 15th MEU deployed to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operation, completing exercises and operations across the Indo-Pacific. The 15th MEU is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force comprising a command element; a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 1/5; a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 15; and an aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Capt. Brian Tuthill, 1st Lt. Robbie Nanna, Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert, Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell, Sgt. Patrick Katz, Sgt. Aidan Hekker, Sgt. Amelia Kang, Cpl. Luis Agostini, Cpl. Joseph Helms, Cpl. Peyton Kahle, and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)