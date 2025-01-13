America's Vanguard Force

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini, Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell, Sgt. Aidan Hekker, Cpl. Joseph Helms, Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert, Cpl. Peyton Kahle, Sgt. Amelia Kang, Sgt. Patrick Katz, 1st Lt. Robert Nanna, Capt. Brian Tuthill and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The final installment of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit's journey as a force in readiness, completing their 2024 deployment with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. After compositing in June 2023, the 15th MEU deployed to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operation, completing exercises and operations across the Indo-Pacific. The 15th MEU is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force comprising a command element; a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 1/5; a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 15; and an aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Capt. Brian Tuthill, 1st Lt. Robbie Nanna, Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert, Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell, Sgt. Patrick Katz, Sgt. Aidan Hekker, Sgt. Amelia Kang, Cpl. Luis Agostini, Cpl. Joseph Helms, Cpl. Peyton Kahle, and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 20:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949644
    VIRIN: 250115-M-M0327-1001
    Filename: DOD_110770665
    Length: 00:13:10
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Deployment
    MAGTF
    Naval Integration

