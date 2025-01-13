A b-roll package of approximately 200 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade jumped from the U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, which flew alongside a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules’ during New Year's Jump in Indo-Pacific 2025. The NYJIP 25 is not only brought together the U.S. and Japanese forces but also created a platform for international allies and partners including, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Philippine, Singapore, Polish to collaborate. The diverse representation showcased the strength of multinational corporation in the face of shared challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 23:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949566
|VIRIN:
|250112-F-PM645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110769380
|Length:
|00:10:58
|Location:
|JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US, international airborne forces in JGSDF New Year Jump in Indo-Pacific 2025, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.