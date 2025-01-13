Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, international airborne forces in JGSDF New Year Jump in Indo-Pacific 2025

    JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A b-roll package of approximately 200 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade jumped from the U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, which flew alongside a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules’ during New Year's Jump in Indo-Pacific 2025. The NYJIP 25 is not only brought together the U.S. and Japanese forces but also created a platform for international allies and partners including, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Philippine, Singapore, Polish to collaborate. The diverse representation showcased the strength of multinational corporation in the face of shared challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 23:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949566
    VIRIN: 250112-F-PM645-1001
    Filename: DOD_110769380
    Length: 00:10:58
    Location: JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    C-130J
    JASDF
    36AS
    1st Airborne Brigade
    NYJIP 25
    JGASDF

