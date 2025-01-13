Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phantom Warriors VS. UMHB

    BELTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army Fort Cavazos Phantom Warriors Basketball Men's Team faced against the University Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders on Jan. 7, 2025. The exhibition game was held to build camaraderie, and strengthen bonds. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949549
    VIRIN: 250108-A-NH945-1526
    Filename: DOD_110768864
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: BELTON, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phantom Warriors VS. UMHB, by SGT Asher Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Basketball
    Phantom Warrior
    Phantom Lethal
    III Armored Corps And Fort Cavazos

