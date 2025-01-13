Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Kloulubak-Charlson

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army Soldier Darlene Kloulubak-Charlson assigned to 1-44 Air Defense Artillery, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conducts an interview at III Armored Corps Headquarters Building, Fort Cavazos, TX, on Nov. 1, 2024. Kloulubak-Charlson explains why she chose to join the service. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949543
    VIRIN: 241101-A-NH945-2003
    Filename: DOD_110768787
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Kloulubak-Charlson, by SGT Asher Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Why I Serve
    Phantom Lethal
    III Armored Corps And Fort Cavazos

