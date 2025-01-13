Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    316th CES keeps America’s Airfield operational during winter storm

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, operate snow removal equipment on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 6, 2025. The flight line was cleared to support mission-essential operations and the arrival of former President Jimmy Carter as part of State Funeral proceedings. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 20:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949541
    VIRIN: 250106-F-CW106-2001
    Filename: DOD_110768668
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 316th CES keeps America’s Airfield operational during winter storm, by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    civil engineer
    Snow
    Joint Base Andrews
    316th Civil Engineer Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download