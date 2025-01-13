316th CES keeps America’s Airfield operational during winter storm

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, operate snow removal equipment on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 6, 2025. The flight line was cleared to support mission-essential operations and the arrival of former President Jimmy Carter as part of State Funeral proceedings. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)