U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, operate snow removal equipment on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 6, 2025. The flight line was cleared to support mission-essential operations and the arrival of former President Jimmy Carter as part of State Funeral proceedings. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 20:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949541
|VIRIN:
|250106-F-CW106-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110768668
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 316th CES keeps America's Airfield operational during winter storm, by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS
