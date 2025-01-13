New years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage of the 36th Airlift Squadron, U.S. Army paratroopers from the 11th Airborne Division and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade paratroopers prepping and jumping for the New Year’s Jump Indo-Pacific 25 Jan. 12, 2025. The event emphasized interoperability and strengthened alliances among multinational forces with approximately 200 multinational paratroopers participating.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)