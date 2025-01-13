Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 B-roll

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-roll footage of the 36th Airlift Squadron, U.S. Army paratroopers from the 11th Airborne Division and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade paratroopers prepping and jumping for the New Year’s Jump Indo-Pacific 25 Jan. 12, 2025. The event emphasized interoperability and strengthened alliances among multinational forces with approximately 200 multinational paratroopers participating.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 02:30
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    C-130J
    JGSDF
    JASDF
    36AS
    1st Airborne Brigade
    NYJIP 25

