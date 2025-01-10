Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Vanguard Force | Official Trailer (vertical)

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The trailer for America's Vanguard Force, the culminating video for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit's 2024 deployment to the Indo-Pacific Region. The 15th MEU comprises a command element; a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 1/5; a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 15; and an aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 20:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949481
    VIRIN: 250113-M-HB658-1002
    Filename: DOD_110767771
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Deployment
    MAGTF
    Naval Integration

