America's Vanguard Force | Official Trailer (horizontal)

The trailer for America's Vanguard Force, the culminating video for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit's 2024 deployment to the Indo-Pacific Region. The 15th MEU comprises a command element; a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 1/5; a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 15; and an aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)



This video is exported in a 16x9 aspect ratio.