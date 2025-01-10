Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 DLA Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency manages the end-to-end global defense supply chain – from raw materials to end user disposition – for the five military services, 11 combatant commands, other federal, state and local agencies, partner and allied nations. The mission would not be accomplished without an amazing team. Team DLA is skilled, dedicated, and proud to support logistics at a high level. Way to go Team DLA for incredible 2024! For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 19:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949476
    VIRIN: 250113-D-LU733-4566
    PIN: 505913
    Filename: DOD_110767725
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 DLA Year in Review, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLAPeople

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download